Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert star in 'Ratatouille' musical

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok’s crowdsourced “Ratatouille” musical has cooked up some serious talent for its one-night-only benefit concert, including roles for Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, André De Shields and Ashley Park.
“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” — fondly nicknamed the “Ratatousical” — will begin streaming on Friday at 7 p.m. ET for 72 hours. Tickets are on sale exclusively on TodayTix.com and are $5. Proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, which aids entertainment industry workers.