TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — The City of Tigard, Oregon, will pay $3.8 million to the mother of 26-year-old Jacob Macduff, who was fatally shot by Tigard police while experiencing a mental health crisis outside of his apartment complex in January 2021.

As part of the wrongful death settlement agreement, the city agreed to undergo an independent review of their officer’s conduct during the shooting, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.