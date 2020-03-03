Tickets now on sale for Darien Foundation’s Yacht Rock On benefit

Tickets are now on sale for the Darien Foundation’s annual benefit at darienfoundation.org. This year’s event, Yacht Rock On, will be held on Saturday, April 25, at 6:30 pm at The Tokeneke Club. The annual sell-out event will feature a live performance by the high-energy six-piece band Three Sheets to the Wind: America’s Number One Tribute to Yacht Rock. Last year, tickets sold out over two weeks in advance, so The Darien Foundation encourages those interested in attending to purchase tickets early.

The Darien Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides grants for technology and capital initiatives which create opportunity for Darien’s youth, support our town’s safety and security services, and enhance the overall quality of life in Darien.

For those looking to find the perfect nautically-themed attire and accessories, The Darien Foundation is planning a styling event on the evening of April 1, 2020 at Coco + Lala in Darien. The free styling event will offer the sale of items specially curated for the Yacht Rock On event.

Yacht rock continues to be a popular musical genre across a variety of age groups and the band’s set list is sure to include hits like “Africa”, “Sailing”, “The Boys of Summer” and other nostalgic covers of musical greats like Hall & Oates, Toto and Steely Dan. The nautically-themed benefit will feature beachside cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and a gourmet buffet dinner artfully prepared by Maurice Hurley, head chef at The Tokeneke Club.

“We continue to be amazed by the tremendous support for our annual flagship event,” said Byrne Pozzi, Darien Foundation Board Member, Fundraising Chair and Event Co-Chair. “The fun-filled night recognizes the efforts of the organization while raising funds and awareness to help expand its impact throughout the Darien community and beyond.”

“Yacht Rock On is sure to be another memorable night celebrating the start of summer while raising funds for this great local organization,” said Alison Muench, Event Co-Chair. “We are so thankful to the community and our corporate sponsors for their continued support of our mission.”

Baywater Properties, Eagle Point Credit, East Coast Structures, Eileen B. Hanford Realty, First County Bank, JP Morgan Private Bank, NOLA Physical Therapy, Rand Insurance and SubShots are sponsors for the event.

“We are excited to host our annual benefit at The Tokeneke Club for the third year in a row,” said Kerrie Kelley, Board Member of The Darien Foundation. “The club’s beach and amazing views make it a perfect fit for our Yacht Rock theme.”

The Tokeneke Club facilities and staff will be exclusively dedicated to The Darien Foundation on the evening of the Yacht Rock On benefit. This year, the event will forego an auction and instead offer a text-to-give option for attendees looking to further support the Foundation. All proceeds from the Yacht Rock On benefit support The Darien Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. Benefit tickets are $225 per person ($70 of each ticket purchase is tax-deductible) and are available for purchase at darienfoundation.org along with event sponsorship information and options for direct donations.

The Darien Foundation is an independent, community-based, 501(c)(3) public charity. Since 1998, The Darien Foundation has funded $4.5 million in grants for technology and capital initiatives, which create opportunity for Darien’s youth, support our town’s safety and security services, and enhance the overall quality of life in Darien. Our volunteer Board of Directors, who reflect the many constituencies of Darien, thoroughly evaluate grant requests, and assists grant recipients in achieving their goals. Most recently, The Darien Foundation has awarded grants to The Darien Nature Center, DAF Media, The Depot, The Mather Homestead, and Person-to-Person.

For more information, visit: darienfoundation.org or the Facebook Event Page.