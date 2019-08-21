Thunderstorms, strong winds possible for Darien Wednesday afternoon, evening

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorm development is possible Wednesday, especially this afternoon and evening. The primary threat is damaging winds. Strong winds can knock down trees and power lines, possibly causing power outages.

The forecast:

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 97. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.