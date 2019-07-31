Thunderstorms predicted for Wednesday afternoon, evening

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Darien and southern Connecticut, as well as northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts this afternoon and this evening. Localized flash flooding is also possible.

Wednesday afternoon

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.