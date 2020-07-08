Thunderstorms and strong winds possible Wednesday for Darien, area

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for Darien and the surrounding area beginning Wednesday through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A few afternoon thunderstorms are expected Wednesday and the strongest cells could produce strong wind gusts. Low pressure moving up the coast Friday into early Saturday has potential to produce flooding rains. Exactly where the heaviest rains occur will be highly dependent on the low track, which remains uncertain.

As high pressure develops over the western Atlantic Ocean, the heat will return into Wednesday and Thursday for the tri-state area. Cloud cover and onshore flow won`t allow temperatures to drop much as lows will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

By Wednesday, a weak warm front makes its way northward through the area allowing skies to remain mostly cloudy. As high temperatures rise to the middle and upper 80s, some afternoon showers or thunderstorms are possible, especially toward inland areas away from the coast. Low temperatures Wednesday night will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. High pressure then briefly builds on Thursday allowing skies to become partly cloudy and high temperatures to remain in the middle to upper 80s.

Note: Darien’s beaches can close after a heavy rain impacts water quality. Darien beaches were closed July 2 due to more than an inch of rain falling in 24 hours.

The Darien Health Department checks water quality once a week throughout the summer. For more info on how the health department determines water quality visit here. For more info on the beaches’ open or closed status visit: http://www.darienct.gov/publicbeaches or call the Darien beach hotline at 203-656-7323.

The full forecast:

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely between noon and 2 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.