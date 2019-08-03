Thrill of the grill: Opus for Person-to-Person to hold fall benefit

Opus Opus Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Thrill of the grill: Opus for Person-to-Person to hold fall benefit 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Opus for Person-to-Person announced today that its an-nual fall benefit, this year entitled, Thrill of the Grill, will take place at Short Lane Field at Weed Beach in Darien on Sept. 21. The event, which supports Darien-based Person-to-Person (P2P), will be a culinary celebration of all things grilled from local vendors including Darien Butcher Shop, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, food trucks, and more.

Thrill of the Grill will be a tented event held at a brand-new outdoor space on the Sound at Weed Beach. This will be the first-ever event to be held at Short Lane Field, which offers idyllic water views and plenty of space for lawn games. Guests will enjoy a night of dancing along to cover favorites from Finster.

Board Liaison Elizabeth Banach with Co-Chairs Carly Annecchino, Cathy Bailey, Lauren Capen, Clare DeSalvo, Ashley Fisher, and Alyssa Mahoney, as well as the entire Thrill of the Grill committee have been hard at work since the start of the summer planning the event. Over the last three years, the OPUS fall benefit has raised over $210,000 for Person-to-Person.

“We are beyond excited to be bringing the OPUS for Person-to-Person fall benefit back to Dar-ien this year,” said OPUS co-president, Cristina Paolazzi. “For the first time in many years, we’ve adopted a new event theme which offers an opportunity to implement fresh ideas from our committee members and from the community. Be sure to come with an appetite, because we have quite an impressive lineup of food options!”

Proceeds from the Thrill of the Grill will be used to support the Person-to-Person programs and services benefiting families and children in our community including Camperships, Emergency Assistance, the Holiday Toy Store, Baby Basics, and Scholarships. Each year, P2P serves more than 24,000 people from the seven towns of Darien, Stamford, Norwalk, New Canaan, Westport, Weston, and Wilton.

Tickets for purchase, along with additional details, are available to OPUS members and non-members on the OPUS website at opus4p2p.org. For information on becoming an OPUS member, please visit www.opus4p2p.org or email info@opus4p2p.org. Become a fan on Face-book at facebook.com/opus4p2p or follow OPUS on Twitter or Instagram @opus4p2p.

For information about volunteering, making a donation, or becoming a corporate sponsor for Thrill of the Grill, please contact OPUS co-president Cristina Paolazzi at cmpaolazzi@gmail.com.

About OPUS for Person-to-Person

For over 20 years, OPUS has supported Darien-based Person-to-Person through fundraising ef-forts and public awareness. Last year, more than 24,000 individuals received assistance from Person-to-Person, including food and clothing donations, funds for scholarship and camp pro-grams, layettes for babies, living assistance loans, holiday toy store and more. For more infor-mation on this growing organization of more than 200 women and how to get involved, visit http://www.opus4p2p.org.