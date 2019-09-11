Thrill of the Grill: Tickets now on sale for Darien’s OPUS for Person-to-Person fall benefit

The event committee includes Alyssa Mahoney, bottom, left, Ashley Fisher, Jessenea Leon-Chen, Cristina Paolazzi, Elizabeth Banach, Lauren Capen, Sarah Christensen, and Clare DeSalvo; and Heather Lucas, stairs, left, Ingrid Sarver, Lindsay McGuinn, Ashley Overlander, and Paola Sordoni. Not pictured: Cathy Bailey, Carly Annecchino, Lauren Stevens, Kate Gregory, Ali Ceglarski, Sally Merwin, Tobey Wallace, Meghan Shain, Kelly Meagher, Bethany Armstrong, Gail Kennedy, and Christina Farrell-Danka.

Tickets are now on sale for the new OPUS for Person-to-Person fall benefit, Thrill of the Grill. The festive and casual outdoor event will be held on Sept. 21, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Short Lane Field at Weed Beach, a new location for OPUS’ most popular event. Tickets can be purchased on the OPUS website (www.opus4p2p.org); member tickets are $135 each, and non-member tickets are $150 each.

All things grilled from local vendors will include Darien Butcher Shop, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Valencia Luncheria, The Cheese Truck, Four Flours, and Palmer’s. Guests will enjoy idyllic water views, plenty of space for lawn games, and a night of dancing along to cover favorites from Finster, voted Best Rock Band of 2019 in Fairfield County. It will also offer a chance to win auction items that include an overnight stay and breakfast at Gurney’s Montauk, tickets to a NJ Devils vs. the NY Rangers hockey game, an escape to Hudson Valley at Beacon Hotel, and a clambake party for four from Fjord.

Sponsors include Rings End and Compass, platinum sponsors; Laurel Road Bank, gold sponsor; Twin Rinks Stamford, bronze sponsor; and Greenwich Hospital, Darien Disposal, Hollow Tree Storage, Orangetheory Fitness Darien, and Town & Country Carting.

Thrill of the Grill has received support and in-kind donations from Gway Printing, Monograms Off Madison, Palmer’s Market, PesTecs, Stop & Shop, Casamigos Tequila, Diageo, Wine & Beyond, Industrial Arts Brewing Company, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Trader Joe’s, Gurney’s Montauk, Dudley Stephens, Sail to Sable, Yvonne Claveloux, Ashley Caroline Photography, Noroton Heights Fire Department, Beacon Hotel Hudson Valley, Orvis Sandanona Shooting Grounds, Infinity Fitness, Fjord Fish Market, The Country Club of Darien, Cold Play Cryotherapy, The Bar Method Darien, The Ridgefield Playhouse, The Capitol Theatre, and CryoPoint.

“Every year, the OPUS fall benefit raises tens of thousands of dollars to help fund the many incredible programs and services offered by Person-to-Person. We are very grateful to those in our community who attend this benefit and to all our sponsors who support us. I’d also like to thank board liaison, Elizabeth Banach, as well as the co-chairs and committee who have volunteered their time to make this new event a success.” said Cristina Paolazzi, co-President of OPUS for Person-to-Person.

Tickets for purchase, along with additional details, are available to OPUS members and non-members on the OPUS website at www.opus4p2p.org. For information on becoming an OPUS member, please visit www.opus4p2p.org or email info@opus4p2p.org. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/opus4p2p or follow OPUS on Twitter or Instagram @opus4p2p.

For information about volunteering, making a donation, or becoming a corporate sponsor for Thrill of the Grill, please contact OPUS co-president Cristina Paolazzi at cmpaolazzi@gmail.com.

About OPUS for Person-to-Person

For over 20 years, OPUS has supported Darien-based Person-to-Person through fundraising efforts and public awareness. Last year, more than 24,000 individuals received assistance from Person-to-Person, including food and clothing donations, funds for scholarship and camp programs, layettes for babies, living assistance loans, holiday toy store and more. For more information on this growing organization of more than 200 women and how to get involved, visit www.opus4p2p.org.