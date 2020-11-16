Three wounded in shooting outside North Carolina courthouse

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three people were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting outside of a North Carolina county courthouse, police said Monday.

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James told a news conference that it appears the incident off South Eugene Street was likely targeted, but he added that investigators are trying to confirm it, news outlets reported. James cites witness accounts indicating some vehicles may have been used to carry out the shooting, but that there is also evidence that people on foot were involved.

James had no information on the condition of the other two shooting victims.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case. Police are reviewing video footage, talking to witnesses and searching the scene for evidence.

Jim Doermann, an attorney in Greensboro, said he was in a courtroom when the shooting occurred at about 11:30 a.m.

“We heard the shots and then the bailiffs rushed the judge off the bench and locked down the courtroom," Doermann said.