Three sentenced for trafficking counterfeit Disney DVDs

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three people were sentenced in federal court in Eastern Kentucky this week for trafficking counterfeit Disney DVDs.

Hongtao Zhu, Hui Lin, and He Lin were sentenced to 46 months in federal prison on Wednesday and ordered to pay nearly $900,000 in restitution, according to a news release from federal prosecutors. The defendants pleaded guilty in October.

The DVDs appeared to be genuine Disney productions but were counterfeits from China, according to the release. The defendants imported them and sold them online over eBay. The scheme continued for two years.

Under federal law, the three defendants must serve 85 percent of their prison sentence. They will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years following their release.

The investigation was directed by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, with assistance provided by the Motion Picture Association.