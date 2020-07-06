Three dead in "suspicious" fire at Montana apartment complex

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — Three people were killed in a small western Montana town in an early morning apartment building fire on Monday that authorities deemed suspicious.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said detectives were investigating the cause of the blaze in Corvallis, a town of about 1,000 people located 45 miles south of MIssoula.

Holton says the fire broke out at about 2:15 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Main Street.

Firefighters from Corvallis and several surrounding towns responded and managed to keep the fire from spreading to a second apartment building.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Holton asked anyone who might have seen how or when the fire started or witnessed anything suspicious in the area in the last week to contact Detective Jake Auch at (406) 363 3033.