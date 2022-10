There are three candidates looking to join the Darien Board of Education: Kadiatu Lublin, D. Jill McCammon and John Sini.

Hometown: Darien

Education: BA, Indiana University

Previous political/civic experience: Ox Ridge Building Committee, CDSP Special Education Chair, PTO Co-Chair

Top two issues you want to address and what you would do about them:

My goal as a member of Darien’s BOE would be simple: put students first. If we listen to what students are telling us, acknowledge honestly the challenges they face, and the ways in which the world is changing, we will be in a much better place to make decisions on their behalf.

All humans, not just children, must feel safe to learn. This goes far beyond physical safety as a sole measure. We must strive to preserve and inspire the natural creativity and curiosity of children. We must also create space for them to make mistakes and develop accountability. Creating a positive school climate where these aspects can flourish is incumbent on BOE members and DPS administrators. Our teachers are one of the most vital resources we have; they must feel valued and supported to be able to establish the relationships necessary for children to feel supported and ultimately, succeed.

D. Jill McCammon, Republican

Hometown: Darien

Education: Master's

Previous political/civic experience: 6 years BoE, Current Vice Chair; Vice Chair Hindley Holmes Royle Building Committee; Chair DHS Building Committee

Top two issues you want to address and what you would do about them:

Educationally, there are a number of important initiatives the Board is leading. This year, the focus will be on mental health and suicide prevention work; school security; support for the Hindley Holmes and Royle Building Committee (of which I am Vice Chair); and maximizing educational excellence within a strategic approach amidst a variety of financial pressures. I will continue to bring a structured, researched, and well-reasoned approach to my work on the BoE.

The BoE will also be focusing on better proactive and responsive communication between the board and the community. This current board has worked hard to build strong collaborative relationships with fellow town officials. This year, the district and the BoE will work together to evaluate how we communicate and to optimize how we do so. I look forward to continuing the focus on communication through my work on the Communications Committee.

John Sini, Republican

Hometown: Darien

Education: B.S. Lehigh University, Finance

Previous political/civic experience: Darien RTM (4 years), Planning & Zoning Commission (6 years), Board of Education (3 years)

Top two issues you want to address and what you would do about them:

I plan to assist the board in improving its lines of communication among all community stakeholders. I will help maintain our constituents' support for the district to ensure its continued excellence in education and focus on the specific needs of our students, such as enhanced security and mental wellness.