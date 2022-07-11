Thousands gather to mark Srebrenica massacre, bury victims ELDAR EMRIC, Associated Press July 11, 2022 Updated: July 11, 2022 6:25 a.m.
SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of people converged on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica Monday to mark the 27th anniversary of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust and attend the funeral of 50 recently identified victims.
As mourners from around Bosnia and the world were arriving in Srebrenica, families of victims were preparing to rebury their loved ones and maybe find some closure after the decades-long search for their remains in mass graves scattered around the town.