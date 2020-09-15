Third veteran for street sign program announced

The third veteran street sign for Darien’s Wartime Veteran Street Sign Program will be named after late Joseph “Fred” Calve, a lifelong town resident.

The dedication will take place on the weekend either before or after Veterans Day.

Calve was awarded a Bronze Star in World War II, and a Purple Heart.

Upon returning home, he spent the rest of his life in Darien, giving back to the community, said Lucy Berry at the most recent Monuments & Ceremonies Commission meeting in town.

Berry, who teaches eighth grade history classes at Middlesex Middle School in Darien, created the program in 2019.

Calve, along with his brother George, developed a lot of Darien, including the Old Parish Scouts Trail and Parsons Walk of Darien, according to Berry.

“If anyone has ever played baseball at McGuane Field, you can thank Fred Calve and his brother for donating the land, said Terry Gaffney, vice chairman and acting chairman for the commission.

Calve was also very involved in the Boy Scouts and in church. He died in 2000.

“They were just a wonderful family with very deep roots here in Darien,” Berry said. “We are so honored to be able to give Fred Calve this honor.”

Dedication

The application to dedicate a street sign to a veteran is available on the Darien town website by searching “Veteran Street Sign Program.” The committee reviews all applications.

“We think this is an amazing way to honor our veterans and we hope to choose as many people as possible in the future,” Berry said. “This really makes me proud of the people who serve our country and continue to give back to Darien. It’s really a humbling experience being on the committee.”

