There will be 2 Mainers aboard ISS in April

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is going to be well represented aboard the International Space Station.

Caribou native Jessica Meir is already aboard the ISS and took part in an all-women space walk. In April, she'll be joined by Chris Cassidy, who went to high school in York.

It'll be the first time two Mainers have been aboard the ISS.

Cassidy already has spent 182 days in space and will be blasting off in April 9. He'll overlap with Meir for about nine days before she and two others return to Earth. Then Cassidy will take over as commander of the space station.

Cassidy first traveled into space aboard the shuttle Endeavour in 2009. He returned to space aboard the International Space Station in 2013.