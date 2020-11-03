‘Their voice is really powerful’: Darien students convince principal to allow Halloween costumes

DARIEN — Third-graders at Hindley Elementary School gave out some lessons in diplomacy and got to test out their persuasive writing lesson with something that inspired their true passion.

The students wrote essays to Principal Julie Droller to convince her to let them wear costumes to school for Halloween last Friday.

“Each year, third-graders do a unit of study on persuasive argument writing. It is a precursor to the argument essay and developing reasons with evidence,” Droller said.

“We try to start with something fun and really authentic. Last year, it was buying books for classroom libraries,” she said.

Three classes wrote their argument essays on being allowed to wear Halloween costumes and invited Droller to listen. She visited the classrooms on Oct. 27 to hear the children’s pro-costumes thoughts. Students were originally slated to wear orange and black last Friday.

“It is not fair that the first-graders and kindergartners get to wear their costumes and we don’t,” one student wrote.

“Another reason to wear our costumes is to increase school spirit and happiness,” one student shared.

Yet another concern was one of practicality, as the student questioned, “What if you don’t have black or orange to wear?”

Ultimately, Droller was convinced.

“It makes them realize their voice is really powerful. They learned to have an authentic audience because they asked me to come listen to their speeches,” she said.

“How empowering for the kids to have made a difference in their school, by using their words to enact change,” Droller said.

On Oct. 28, Droller emailed Hindley families about the update.

“Yesterday, I had the pleasure of listening to some third-graders share their persuasive writing with me, and they had some very compelling arguments about why they should wear their Halloween costumes to school on Friday,” she said.

“I spoke with our teachers, and we are convinced that it would be fun for kids to wear a part of their Halloween costume to school on Friday,” she said.

The third-graders’ successful argument benefited not only their classes, but the whole school. Parent Willow Buscemi, whose daughter, Serafina, is in fifth grade, was excited to get the email.

“In this time of such uncertainty about even the smallest things, it was such a nice gesture to be able to dress up for school on Friday. It laid the ground work for a real Halloween after all,” Buscemi said.