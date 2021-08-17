'The whole country was fixated:' Darien duo relives Beatles history Jarret Liotta Aug. 17, 2021 Updated: Aug. 17, 2021 9:33 p.m.
Preston Bealle of Darien shares a picture of his parents, Jim and Zona Bealle, with their friend Ed Sullivan.
An iconic shot of Debbie Gendler, formerly of Oakland, N.J., in the audience of The Beatles' first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” Feb. 9, 1964, after their manage Brian Epstein gave her a ticket.
Debbie Gendler and Preston Bealle reminisce about their experiences seeing The Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show” on Feb. 9, 1964.
At right 12-year old Preston Bealle, whose dad was close friends with Sullivan as his primary ad exec, shows up in the historic video of The Beatles' iconic first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
Debbie Gendler of Los Angeles, who is visiting Darien, talks about The Beatles.
Debbie Gendler and her husband, attorney Paul Supnik, left, of Los Angeles, talk with Preston Bealle in his Darien home about their shared Beatles memories.
DARIEN — Two people who had never met — but were in the crowd for the Beatles first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show — spent some time together in Darien last week reminiscing about one of the most groundbreaking events in cultural history.
Longtime Darien resident Preston Bealle hosted a visit from Los Angeles resident Debbie Gendler, who like him was in the audience on Feb. 9, 1964, when the Fab Four from Liverpool played the Ed Sullivan Show for the first time.