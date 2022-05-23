The severity of depressive symptoms over time may help predict stroke risk

People who consistently have higher depressive symptoms may be at higher risk for a stroke, according to new research. But stroke risk did not increase in those with decreasing severity of symptoms over time, even if they had high depressive symptoms early on.
Past studies show a possible link between depression and the risk of stroke, which occurs when a blood vessel supplying the brain is either blocked by a clot or ruptures. Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability and death worldwide, and it's the No. 5 cause of death in the United States.