‘The perfect cast’: CT students star in New Canaan Country School’s rendition of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

NEW CANAAN — Students from Darien, Stamford, Greenwich and New Canaan starred in key roles as New Canaan Country School marked the return of live performances on the school’s stage.

Seventh- and eighth-grade drama students representing multiple towns throughout Fairfield County performed the musical “Beauty and the Beast” in March in front of a live audience of the school community, family and friends.

The shows were the culmination of a trimester-long study of the production of a musical and provided students with opportunities to further their development of vocal, dance and acting skills. The 16-member cast and crew also worked on choreography, set design and construction, solo and ensemble singing, positional awareness, pacing and scene transitions.

“It was so wonderful to put on a live show with a real audience again, and this was the perfect cast to work with,” said performing arts teacher Andrew Tyson, the production’s musical director, conductor and director.

“Not everyone realizes that every role, no matter how small, is important in a musical. It’s the ensemble, members gossiping, buying pies, and silently arguing over the price of a fish — that is what really makes a scene come to life,” said performing arts teacher Lindy Toczko, who served as assistant director, stage manager, vocal coach and costume designer.

“My favorite part of the experience was the strong sense of community created among our cast and crew. Everyone helped one another to be better individually and this teamwork translated into a better end result. I felt very supported and knew that it was a safe place to try to improve,” said eighth-grader Kayla Sanon of Stamford, who took a star-turn as Belle.

In the role of Mrs. Potts, eighth-grader Anna Zhuperina of Greenwich sang the musical’s titular song while Sanon as Belle and Harry Jellinek, of Darien, as The Beast waltzed their way to love in a tale as old as time.

Darien residents Addison McNear and Daley Keogh took on the duo of Cogsworth and Lumiere, respectively, while seventh-graders from New Canaan, Lillian Kanter, who played the goofy village lothario Gaston, and Jack Beauclair, who played his side-kick LeFou, said they enjoyed “camping up” their performances.

“It was a lot of fun to play such a broad character,” said Kanter, who wore her hair in a pompadour style and did a lot of muscle flexing.

“It wasn’t difficult to memorize the lines, to sing the songs or even to play a male character,” Kanter said during a break between performances. “What I found challenging were the transitions, but they got faster and easier with practice.”

Beauclair agreed that while comfortable with being onstage, there were some behind-the-scenes moments that he hadn’t anticipated: “The technical aspects of the production were an unexpected challenge. For example, getting the lav mics — which were taped onto my skin — off after each of the performances was surprisingly painful, but a small price to pay. I really liked everything else about it.”

The rest of the cast included Aubry Grant (Maurice), Daphne Upson (Chip), Ekaterina Bank (Silly Girl, Narrator), Opal Thompson (Babette), Caroline Coniglio (Ensemble), Consuelo Bowman (Madame de la Grande Bouche), Julia Coniglio (Silly Girl, Narrator), Lillian Back (Silly Girl, Narrator), and Simeran Samra (Monsieur d’arque, Bookseller).