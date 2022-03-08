‘The perfect cast’: CT students star in New Canaan Country School’s rendition of ‘Beauty and the Beast’
New Canaan Country School students Harry Jellinek of Darien and Kayla Sanon of Stamford (foreground) perform in the star roles in a March 2022 production of "Beauty and the Beast."
Contributed Photo / Courtesy of New Canaan Country School Show More Show Less
New Canaan Country School student Daley Keogh of Darien as Lumière in the school production of the musical "Beauty and the Beast" in March 2022.
Contributed Photo / Courtesy of New Canaan Country School Show More Show Less 3 of11
New Canaan Country School students Anna Zhuperina of Greenwich, Kayla Sanon of Stamford and Daley Keogh of Darien perform in the school's production of "Beauty and the Beast."
Contributed Photo / Courtesy of New Canaan Country School Show More Show Less
New Canaan Country School student Kayla Sanon of Stamford in the role of Belle in the school's recent production of "Beauty and The Beast."
Contributed Photo / Courtesy of New Canaan Country School Show More Show Less 6 of11
New Canaan Country School students Jack Beauclair and Lillian Kanter, both of New Canaan, perform in the recent musical "Beauty and the Beast."
Contributed Photo / Courtesy of New Canaan Country School Show More Show Less
New Canaan Country School student Addison McNear of Darien in the role of Cogsworth in the musical "Beauty and the Beast."
Show More Show Less 9 of11
The cast of "Beauty and the Beast" at New Canaan Country School performs the "Provincial Life" scene.
The cast of "Beauty and the Beast" at New Canaan Country School performs the "Provincial Life" scene.
NEW CANAAN — Students from Darien, Stamford, Greenwich and New Canaan starred in key roles as New Canaan Country School marked the return of live performances on the school’s stage.
Seventh- and eighth-grade drama students representing multiple towns throughout Fairfield County performed the musical “Beauty and the Beast” in March in front of a live audience of the school community, family and friends.