Fairfield County students take the stage with Olivier-winning actress at Palace Theatre gala in Stamford

STAMFORD — Local students shared in the spotlight as they took to the stage at the Palace Theatre in Stamford for a one-night-only performance with three-time Olivier-winning actress Maria Friedman.
Friedman performed selections from Broadway icons Marvin Hamlisch ("A Chorus Line"), Michel Legrand ("Yentl") and Stephen Sondheim ("Company") that were featured in her sold-out concert, "Legacy," at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London. An acclaimed theater performer and director, Friedman is behind the upcoming Broadway revival of Sondheim’s "Merrily We Roll Along" starring Daniel Radcliffe of "Harry Potter" fame.