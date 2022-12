GREENWICH — As the cost of building a new Central Middle School increases, it may be creating a problem with the town board that holds the purse strings.

Already, the project exceeded the $2.5 million budgeted for this fiscal year after the CMS Building Committee hired an architect for $3.94 million.

And now, some on the Board of Estimate & Taxation are concerned that the price tag on the new middle school may grow beyond the original estimates.

Several members of the BET, which sets the project’s budget for approval by the Representative Town Meeting, want Tony Turner, chair of the building committee, to discuss the status of the project with them.

BET Chair Dan Ozizmir said he would like Turner to meet with them soon.

“I expect Tony will be in front of the BET in December or January,” Ozizmir said. “We’re having an open conversation among the leadership about the right timing, the right format and the right subject matter. I think there’s a real good chance it could happen.”

Turner, a former member of the BET, said he was “absolutely” willing to sit down with the full finance board.

“We want to do whatever we can to bring people up to speed and to educate them” on the CMS project, he said.

There is ongoing communication regarding the project, Turner said.

“There are discussions between leadership of the Board of Education, the BET, the Building Committee and the town’s comptroller to exchange information and try to all get on the same page in information-gathering and -sharing mode so we can look for ways to move the project forward,” he said. “That’s already taking place.”

Ozizmir confirmed those discussions are taking place, including one on Wednesday morning, and said they have been “very productive.” He said the new middle school will be “the biggest project the town has ever done.”

But the final cost of the new school remains unknown. The Building Committee is finalizing an agreement with the architecture firm The SLAM Collaborative to design the new Central Middle School.

“We know we’re not going to have a budget number until sometime in the first quarter (of 2023) — and that is going to be hammered out by the architect and the owner’s rep along with a to-be-hired construction manager,” Turner said. “They will come up with a total budget number.”

The town will submit its capital budget request in late January, with the BET’s Budget Committee beginning its hearings soon after. The new school will be a major area of focus, but Turner said the price tag may not be set in time for the hearings.

“We have asked for a timeline, but we haven’t heard back yet,” he said.

The next meeting of the Building Committee, which will be held in person at the Havemeyer Building and over Zoom, is set for 8 a.m. Dec. 6.

The BET discussed its concerns at its Nov. 21 meeting, when a committee report was delivered by Nisha Arora, who is a member of the Building Committee and the BET.

She told her BET colleagues that “some of the decisions the (Building Committee) has made could significantly increase” the budget by as much as 30 percent to 40 percent, which would equal $20 million to $30 million more.

BET member David Weisbrod said the BET was in an “awkward position” because of Arora’s disagreements with Turner over the decisions.

Arora abstained from the Building Committee’s vote to hire SLAM as the project’s architects, but she said she did not object to the choice. Instead, Arora said she was unhappy that the $4.2 million contract exceeded the $2.5 million set by the BET.

“I do think SLAM will serve this project well and this would have been my firm of choice had it been in budget,” Arora said.

Turner said he did not want to comment on the vote.

Arora also told the full BET that she was “very concerned” about Turner’s decision to hold its discussions about choosing Slam in executive session and out of view of the public.

She called the decision “unfortunate and disappointing.”

“Executive session should be rare and used exclusively for confidential and sensitive information like pricing, negotiation, security, etcetera,” Arora said. “It should not be used to keep information away from the public.”

Turner said everything was conducted “to the letter of the law.”

“All of the executive sessions were cleared with the Town Attorney’s Office in advance,” Turner said. “I said that we were going to be talking about sensitive information for the town and the vendors and asked if it was possible to hold it in executive session. The ruling was absolutely.”

The Town Attorney’s Office could not be reached for comment.