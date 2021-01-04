Skip to main content
News

The Social Dilemma: Darien/Norwalk YWCA Parent Awareness offers screening

YWCA Parent Awareness partners with Darien Library, Middlesex Parent Association to show the Social Network.

YWCA Parent Awareness partners with Darien Library, Middlesex Parent Association to show the Social Network.

Contributed /

DARIEN — Darien/Norwalk YWCA Parent Awareness, in partnership with Middlesex Middle School, Ok2Delay, and the Darien Library, are presenting a community screening of The Social Dilemma. Watch a community viewing of the documentary or watch on your own, then register through the YWCA, then join a guided conversation that picks up where the film left off. Discuss together how to advance the humane tech movement.

The community screening will be held on Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and the community conversations on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. or Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

Those who cannot join the community screening can view The Social Dilemma on Netflix, and just join for one of the post screening conversations.

Register at ywcadn.org.