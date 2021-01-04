The Social Dilemma: Darien/Norwalk YWCA Parent Awareness offers screening

Contributed /

DARIEN — Darien/Norwalk YWCA Parent Awareness, in partnership with Middlesex Middle School, Ok2Delay, and the Darien Library, are presenting a community screening of The Social Dilemma. Watch a community viewing of the documentary or watch on your own, then register through the YWCA, then join a guided conversation that picks up where the film left off. Discuss together how to advance the humane tech movement.

The community screening will be held on Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and the community conversations on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. or Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.