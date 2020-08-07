The Royle senior housing project: 95% complete

A kitchen in an apartment in the newly constructed The Royle at Darien. A kitchen in an apartment in the newly constructed The Royle at Darien. Photo: Josh Schaperow Photo: Josh Schaperow Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close The Royle senior housing project: 95% complete 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Just the finishing touches remain to be completed at the local development now known as The Royle at Darien.

At the recent meeting of the Darien Housing Authority Commission, JHM Financial Group owner and developer Todd McClutchy said the construction work on the site — formerly called Old Town Hall Homes — is about 95 percent complete.

“The majority of everything is done at this point,” he said. “We are finishing up some final inspections and miscellaneous items throughout the building.”

Four people are scheduled to move in by mid-August.

The Royle at Darien project involved demolishing a complex of six buildings and 30 apartments at 719 Boston Post Road and creating a new stand-alone building with 55 housing units.

For more, read here: Housing Authority discusses leasing at The Royle

The senior affordable housing complex was originally the site of Royle Elementary School. The $20 million development is financed through a combination of private and public funds.

Making progress

Completed work at the development includes the paving of the parking lot. Also, the building passed its fire test.

All utilities are connected to the building.

Additionally, furniture will be set up in the common areas. The deliveries are expected soon, as construction is complete and the building has had its final cleaning.

While the community and computer rooms have been completed, due to social distancing, “their doors will be looked until we figure out a plan on how to do this,” Housing Authority Chairman Joe Warren told The Darien Times. “There will be very strict rules in place to make sure we don’t do anything that will compromise anybody” in terms of possible coronavirus exposure.

Due to the hot weather, the landscaping will be done in fall, which will be a better planting time, according to Warren.

Check out the model units

Two of the units in the development have been furnished as model units to show prospective owners how the finished homes look.

Photos of the staged model units will be posted soon on the Royle at Darien website at theroyledarien.com.

Walk-throughs planned

Members of the Darien Housing Authority recently took a walk-thru of the development.

First responders are also planning a walk-through.

“The first responders should take a look at the building before it gets occupied, so they have a sense of what they might be up against if there’s an incident in the building when it is occupied,” Warren said.

COVID-19 precautions

Due to the pandemic, the residents will be moving into the development on a spaced out schedule to ensure there aren’t too many people going in and out of the building at the same time.

“We are trying to space this out so nobody is forced to come into contact with anybody else,” Warren said.

Units to fill

The Royle is still looking for referrals and recommendations to fill several units. The housing is for residents in the 60 percent area median household income bracket.

“That is the highest bracket,” Warren said.

For more information on The Royle at Darien, visit theroyledarien.com.

The Heights: Wrong-way cars

At the meeting, the Darien Housing Authority also discussed an ongoing issue of cars going the wrong way down a one-way street at the Heights.

“It’s a danger for people going the wrong way,” Warren said. “But it also presents a danger for people entering onto Noroton Avenue when they come out the wrong way, because cars are not expecting a car to come out of that one-way street.”

The majority of the drivers traveling the wrong way are private deliverers, the authority said. It is rarely a resident, according to the Darien Housing Authority.

Warren said the Housing Authority can’t stand by and wait until there’s an accident or a problem.

“We better do something to try to keep this under control before that accident occurs,” he said.

The police department has been alerted to this problem.

The Housing Authority will continue to look at this problem and will examine how this issue is addressed at other locations.

Watch the Darien Housing Authority Commission meeting on Darien TV/79.

sfox@darientimes.com