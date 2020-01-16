‘The Party’ to offer interactive performance on relationship violence

The Darien Domestic Abuse Council, (Depot) Respect Works and the Darien Library are hosting “The Party,” on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the library.

Presented by Deana’s Educational Theater (who also brought The Yellow Dress), The Party is a unique educational interactive performance that explores issues associated with relationship violence, sexual assault, consent, and bystander intervention. The Party explores the relationship between three characters, Jordan, Kyle and Allie, who are in college and enjoying campus life: Parties, games, and “hooking up” become a regular part of college life until one night something goes horribly wrong. Audiences watch as the characters who once were friends become caught up in a scenario where hooking up becomes sexual assault. Using an imaginary remote control device Jordan stops, rewinds, and replays various scenarios while the actors incorporate the audience’s observations and suggestions into the action of the play.

www.ddacinc06820.org/theparty

ddacinc06820.org/theparty

<http://www.ddacinc06820.

org/theparty .

www.facebook.com