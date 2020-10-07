The Mather Homestead kicks off music series

The Con Fuoco String Quartet performed at the Mather Homestead Oct. 4. The Con Fuoco String Quartet performed at the Mather Homestead Oct. 4. Photo: Mia Cortellesi Photo: Mia Cortellesi Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Mather Homestead kicks off music series 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Mather Homestead Foundation introduced its “Music at Mather” series on Oct. 4 with the classical sounds of the Con Fuoco String Quartet. The quartet performed an hour-long program for a crowd of over 30, spread out, and socially distanced across the lawn of the homestead.

The musical selections included two Mozart pieces, “String Quartet in G Major KV 156” and “Ein Kleine Naccht Musik in G Major KV 525,” and “String Quartet no. 11 in F Major Op. 96 “American” by Dvorak. The musicians include sisters, Airi and Ami Matsushita, and Kay McIlhenny, all members of the Norwalk Youth Symphony, and Josué Bustamante, a recent college graduate and director of a strings program for children.

The Mather Homestead Foundation will welcome the quintet back for a holiday concert in December inside the newly constructed “barn.” The event will adhere to the most recent Connecticut Guidelines for safety.

For more on the music series and other programming, contact matherhomestead.org.