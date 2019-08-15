The Latest: Trump back in state that was his 1st primary win

Supporters cheer at President Donald Trump's campaign rally, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's campaign rally in New Hampshire (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump has returned to the state that gave him his first presidential primary victory, looking to once again demonstrate his popularity with New Hampshire's Republican voters.

Trump is holding a campaign rally Thursday night at Southern New Hampshire University while spending the week at his New Jersey golf club.

Trump's polling numbers in New Hampshire would indicate that the president will have an uphill climb winning the state in 2020. He lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton by about 2,700 votes in 2016, and the state has shown over the years that it's no pushover for either party.

New Hampshire's four Electoral College votes are far below those of key swing states like Florida, Wisconsin and Michigan, but its influence can prove powerful in close election years.

12:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is hoping to woo New Hampshire, which backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, into his column heading into 2020.

The president will visit the state on Thursday to hold a reelection rally.

New Hampshire is doing well economically, at least when using broad measures. But beneath the top-line data are clear signs that the prosperity is being unevenly shared, and when the tumult of the Trump presidency is added to the mix, the state's flinty voters may not be receptive to his appeals.

An August University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll found that 42% of New Hampshire adults approve of Trump while 53% disapprove. The poll also showed that 49% approve of Trump's handling of the economy and 44% disapprove.