The Latest: Tennessee House GOP nominates Sexton for speaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the Tennessee House speaker nomination (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Tennessee House Republican lawmakers have nominated Rep. Cameron Sexton to replace the current speaker who is slated to resign over mounting scandals.

After four rounds of voting Wednesday morning at the state Capitol, House Republicans picked Sexton out of six candidates to replace Speaker Glen Casada.

The other candidates who vied for Casada's post included Reps. Ryan Williams, Jay Reedy, Curtis Johnson, Mike Carter and Matthew Hill.

Casada is scheduled to resign as speaker Aug. 2. Casada has faced resignation calls since it was revealed that he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his former chief of staff several years ago, among other controversies.

The GOP-supermajority General Assembly will officially vote in the new speaker during an Aug. 23 special session.

3:30 a.m.

Tennessee House Republican lawmakers are set to nominate a new speaker to replace the current leader who is slated to resign over mounting scandals.

During a meeting Wednesday morning at the state Capitol, the House Republican Caucus will pick from several candidates to replace Speaker Glen Casada.

Some lawmakers who have expressed interest in claiming Casada's post include Reps. Ryan Williams, Jay Reedy, Curtis Johnson, Mike Carter, Cameron Sexton and Matthew Hill.

Casada is scheduled to resign as speaker Aug. 2. Casada has faced resignation calls since it was revealed that he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his former chief of staff several years ago, among other controversies.

The GOP-supermajority General Assembly will officially vote in the new speaker during an Aug. 23 special session.