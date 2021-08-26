The Latest: Netherlands says evacuating troops, diplomats The Associated Press Aug. 26, 2021 Updated: Aug. 26, 2021 4:18 a.m.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government says it is pulling its troops and diplomats out of the Kabul airport over the security situation.
In a letter to parliament Thursday, the foreign and defense ministers say that “the Netherlands has been told by the United States to leave today and will most likely carry out its last flight later today.”
