The Latest: New Zealand, Cook Islands plan travel bubble The Associated Press Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 1:41 a.m.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand and the Cook Islands say they plan to have a travel bubble in place early next year, which will allow people to fly between the two countries without going into quarantine.
The arrangement would represent the first travel bubble that New Zealand has agreed to since closing its borders when the coronavirus first hit earlier this year.
Written By
The Associated Press