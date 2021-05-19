The Latest: India reports record deaths as new cases dip The Associated Press May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 1:56 a.m.
1 of9 A woman takes selfie as she receives the Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 in Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, May 17, 2021. Anupam Nath/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A heath worker in protective suit takes nasal swab sample of a man to test for COVID-19 in a slum area in Gauhati, Assam state, India, Monday, May 17, 2021. Anupam Nath/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 People stand in queue to receive the Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 in Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, May 17, 2021. Anupam Nath/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - In this May 10, 2021, file photo, health workers and volunteers in personal protective suits wait to receive patients outside a COVID-19 hospital that was set up at a Sikh Gurdwara in New Delhi, India. The capital of New Delhi is seeing some improvement in the fight against the coronavirus, but experts say the crisis is far from over in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people. Hospitals are still overwhelmed and officials are struggling with short supplies of oxygen and beds. Ishant Chauhan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Indians wearing protective face masks walk past a mural during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Daily wage laborers wearing protective face masks wait at a pavement for transportation during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW DELHI — India has set another record for daily COVID-19 fatalities even as infections dipped further.
The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 4,529 deaths in the last 24 hours, driving the overall toll to 283,248. India also confirmed 267,334 new infections, as daily cases dropped below 300,000 for the third consecutive day. Both numbers are almost certainly undercounts.
Written By
The Associated Press