The Latest: Red Cross says Asia facing vaccine crunch The Associated Press May 21, 2021 Updated: May 21, 2021 1:17 a.m.
1 of9 A health worker reacts after receiving a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May. 20, 2021. India’s vaccination drive is faltering just at the time when it is needed the most. The number of daily administered doses has fallen by about half over the last six weeks, from a high of 4 million a day on April 2 to around 2 million or less this week. Rajanish Kakade/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Nurses march with torches to demand increases in their salary, professional recognition, and better working conditions in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, amid the new coronavirus. Victor R.Caivano/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Nurse Practitioner Amber Vitale, right, inoculates Arthur Katz against the coronavirus at his home in Bellmore, N.Y., Thursday, May 20, 2021. Once a week Mount Sinai South Nassau's Vaxmobile staff visit homebound residents to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 People drink outdoors on a bar terrace in front of the Louvre museum in Paris, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a pandemic shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life in France. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 People drink outdoors on bar terraces in Marseille southern France, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a pandemic shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life in France. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 French robot "Pepper the droid" looks at the signal from a staff member at the exhibition "Robots – The 500-Year Quest to Make Machines Human" in the Hong Kong Science Museum, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says Asia faces a COVID-19 vaccine supply crisis amid grim record daily death tolls.
It said in a statement Friday that Nepal and Bangladesh have run out of vaccines while a majority of countries in the region are struggling with shortages. It says hospitals in India, Nepal, Malaysia and the Philippines are full to the brim with COVID-19 patients.
