The Latest: Harris tells union they shaped her Medicare plan

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., waits before speaking at a town hall event at the Culinary Workers Union, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., waits before speaking at a town hall event at the Culinary Workers Union, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close The Latest: Harris tells union they shaped her Medicare plan 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' town hall with a powerful Nevada union (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris told members of Nevada's most powerful political union that she had them in mind when she proposed a "Medicare for all" plan that preserves private insurance.

At a town hall Friday night for members of the casino workers' Culinary Union, Harris said she knows how hard they fought for years for robust health care plans that they don't want to give up.

The California senator pumped her fist and led members in chants of "We vote, we win" before describing her plans to use executive orders as president to extend protections for young immigrants in the country illegally and their families.

The 60,000-member Culinary Union Local 226 is a mobilizing powerhouse for Democrats and one of the most coveted endorsements in the early presidential nominating state.

___

8:10 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Friday night is set to speak in Las Vegas before one of the most powerful political forces in Nevada Democratic politics, the Culinary Union, whose members work in the city's famed casinos.

Culinary Union Local 226, a 60,000-member strong group made of housekeepers, bartenders, porters and others who keep the glittering resorts humming and serve as mobilizing powerhouse for Democrats in election years.

The union's Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline says the organization has not decided if they're going to endorse in the crowded Democratic primary, but their nod of support is perhaps the most coveted in the state, which is third to weigh in on the Democratic field next year.

Harris is the first in the crowded field of Democrats to get a coveted town hall with the group's rank-and-file.