The Latest: Flash flooding leaves motorists stranded

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on flooding and storms around Pennsylvania (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood emergency for parts of eastern Pennsylvania after more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain dumped onto the area, flooding roads and trapping motorists in cars.

The weather service says a number of vehicle and residential evacuations are underway after the rain-packing storm moved into parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Officials are urging residents to move to higher ground as soon as possible, calling it "an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation."

The Reading Eagle says someone had to be rescued from the second floor of a home, and several disabled cars were stranded on roads with drivers needing rescue. Downed wires are also causing issues.

A swath of Pennsylvania from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia is being doused by heavy rains. Areas of Pittsburgh are dealing with flooding and landslides and Philadelphia is under a flash flood watch through late Thursday.

___

2 p.m.

Torrential downpours around Pittsburgh have flooded roads and highways, triggered landslides and even blocked access to a hospital for several hours.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties on Thursday and the rain is expected to continue throughout the day.

The weather service tweeted that later storms could bring strong wind, more heavy rain and hail.

Allegheny County says access to UPMC St. Margaret hospital was blocked due to flooding. Ambulances were able to access the hospital using a different entrance.

In North Huntingdon, a sinkhole opened up behind a daycare.

People were driving the wrong way on an exit ramp because a stretch of Route 28 was closed.

Across the state, flash flood watches are in effect from Harrisburg to Philadelphia through late Thursday as potentially strong thunderstorms move in.