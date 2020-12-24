The Latest: Russia counts 29,900 new cases, a daily high The Associated Press Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 4:46 a.m.
MOSCOW — Russian authorities reported 29,935 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily spike in the pandemic.
This is nearly 2,700 infections more than was registered the previous day. Russia’s total of over 2.9 million remains the fourth largest coronavirus caseload in the world. The government’s coronavirus task force has also registered more than 53,000 deaths in all.
