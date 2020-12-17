The Latest: Most vaccines in Asia expected mid or late 2021 The Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 1:20 a.m.
1 of7 Darren Arthur, an environmental services worker, takes a break outside the Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center emergency ramp in Los Angeles, late Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The state has been grappling with soaring cases and hospitalizations. Hospitals are filling up so fast that officials are rolling out mobile field facilities and scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Medical workers transport a patient suspected of having coronavirus at a hospital in Zakamensk, Russia, in the Buryatia region on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Russia has recorded more than 2.7 million cases of COVID-19, and over 48,000 deaths. Anna Ogorodnik/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 A Russian medical worker finishes the procedure after administering a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. While excitement and enthusiasm greeted the Western-developed coronavirus vaccine when it was rolled out, the Russian-made serum has received a mixed response, with reports of empty Moscow clinics that offered the shot to health care workers and teachers — the first members of the public designated to receive it. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Arizona Air National Guard medic Will Smith, right, receives one of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 at the Arizona Department of Health Services State Laboratory from nurse Machrina Leach, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Phoenix. The Pfizer vaccine was almost 95 percent effective at preventing patients from contracting COVID-19 and caused no major side effects in a trial of nearly 44,000 people. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Participants wait in line as DHR Health administers their first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP) JOEL MARTINEZ/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Volunteers prepare for the funeral of a victim who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2002 file photo, ventilator tubes are attached a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. California reported more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases and 293 deaths on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, setting new daily records as hospitals struggled to keep up with the surge. Southern California and the state's Central Valley — regions that together include 23 counties and most of the state's nearly 40 million residents — had exhausted their regular supply of intensive care beds and many hospitals were tapping into their "surge" capacity. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
JAKARTA, Indonesia — The World Health Organization says countries in the Asia-Pacific region are not guaranteed to have early access to COVID-19 shots and urged them to adopt a long-term approach to the pandemic.
WHO Regional Director Dr. Takeshi Kasai told reporters in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, that the development of safe and effective vaccines is one thing. Producing them in adequate quantities and reaching everyone who needs them is another.
Written By
The Associated Press