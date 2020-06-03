The Latest: Bullock wins Democratic nomination for Senate

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on Montana's primary elections (all times MDT):

8:25 p.m.

Gov. Steve Bullock has won Montana’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary.

Bullock’s win Tuesday sets up a general election race between him and incumbent Republican Steve Daines.

The Bullock-Daines race is expected to be a key election as Republicans defend their slim four-seat majority in the Senate.

Bullock, 54, entered the race in March, months after ending his long-shot presidential campaign. The popular two-term governor had repeatedly said he wouldn’t run against Daines, but national party figures pleaded with him to change his mind.

Bullock defeated first-time candidate John Mues in the primary.

___

8:17 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Montana’s Democratic presidential primary.

The results Tuesday night were expected with Biden the party’s presumptive nominee.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren remained on the Montana ballot despite previously suspending their campaigns and endorsing Biden.

Montana has 25 Democratic delegates. Nineteen are allocated based on the results of the primary and six are so-called super delegates.

President Donald Trump was unopposed in the Montana GOP presidential contest.

___

8 p.m.

Polls have closed as Montana picks party nominees in a primary election topped by open seats for governor and U.S. House.

Montana, which is holding a mostly mail-in election because of the coronavirus pandemic, stopped accepting ballots at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

As of early Tuesday evening, 367,463 people had turned in ballots. That's a record for a primary election in Montana.