The Latest: Buttigieg recalls struggles of Clinton nominee Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 1:04 p.m.
1 of6 Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be transportation secretary reacts to his nomination as Biden looks on during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Kevin Lamarque/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 President-elect Joe Biden announces former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Kevin Lamarque/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be transportation secretary, speaks after Biden announced his nomination during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Kevin Lamarque/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 President-elect Joe Biden announces former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Kevin Lamarque/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Kevin Lamarque/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 President-elect Joe Biden looks at his watch as former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg arrives to be announced as his nominee for transportation secretary during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Kevin Lamarque/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):
Transportation secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg, who will be the first openly gay person to serve in a Cabinet, on Wednesday tipped his hat to a Bill Clinton-era ambassadorial nominee whose nomination was blocked by Senate Republicans because of his sexuality.