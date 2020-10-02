The Latest: Trainer: Shoot until there's no longer a threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The latest on the release of grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case (all times local):

3 p.m.

A supervisor of the firearms training program at the Louisville police department told an investigator looking into police practices the night Breonna Taylor was fatally shot that officers are not trained to “shoot suppressively” and that they should be assessing the situation as they’re shooting. In a recording of an interview that was played for the grand jury in the case, Lt. Steve Lacefield told investigators: “Our training is: shoot until there’s no longer a threat." Taylor's boyfriend fired his gun after police broke down the door of Taylor's apartment. Police then returned fire.

___

2:40 p.m.

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend told police that he and Taylor had just fallen asleep when they heard banging on the door the night of March 13. Kenneth Walker told investigators conducting an internal police review that Taylor asked once who was there and they heard no response. Walker told police he grabbed his gun, which he said was legally registered, and that Taylor was “yelling at the top of her lungs, and I am too at this point. No answer. No response. No nothing." Walker said when they got out of bed and were walking toward the door, “the door like comes like off the hinges.” He said that's when he “let off one shot,” but still couldn't see who was there. He said after he fired his gun “all of a sudden there’s a whole lot of shots," and he and Taylor dropped to the ground. He told police “They’re just shooting, but we’re both on the ground and all the shots stop,” and that Taylor was "right there on the ground, bleeding.”

2:35 p.m.

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend told investigators that, minutes after the shooting, after he opened fire at police and officers fatally shot Taylor, “One officer told me I was going to jail for the rest of my life.” Speaking to internal investigators a few hours later, he said he wasn't sure which officer said that to him. The interview was played for a grand jury in proceedings that were publicly released Friday. Walker went on to say that an officer “asked me, ’Were you hit by any bullets?' I said no. He said, ‘That’s unfortunate.' Exact words." In the audio recording of the grand jury session, someone in the room is heard saying, “That’s not appropriate.”

___

2:10 p.m.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund says it will conduct its own review of the grand jury audio recordings released in the Breonna Taylor case, and that it will make public its assessment of the case “in the near future.” Sherrilyn Ifill is the human rights law organization’s president and director-counsel. Ifill said in a statement Friday that “Breonna Taylor’s family, the residents of Louisville, and those across the country who have advocated for accountability for the killing of Ms. Taylor want to understand how the evidence in this case was presented to the grand jury.” Ifill said the release of these audio recordings “ is a critical first step in that process.”

___

2 p.m.

A neighbor of Breonna Taylor told investigators that police told her that “some drug-dealing girl shot an officer" after officers entered Taylor's apartment on the night of March 13. An investigator for the Kentucky Attorney General's office relayed the information to a grand jury in the case. The grand jury proceedings were released publicly Friday under a court order. In fact, it was Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who opened fire when police entered the apartment. Police also did not find any drugs in Taylor's apartment.

___

1:55 p.m.

The fired Kentucky officer indicted on minor charges in the Breonna Taylor case told police investigators that Taylor’s boyfriend initially claimed Taylor was the one who shot at officers when they entered her apartment. Brett Hankison said in a March interview heard by the grand jury that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told him that Taylor was dead. Hankinson said that Walker said "she was the one who shot at us.” Walker later confessed that he was the one who opened fire.

1:50 pm.

Two neighbors interviewed by investigators with the Kentucky attorney general's office said they did not hear police officers knocking before they entered Breonna Taylor's apartment on the night of March 13. An investigator told the grand jury that one neighbor said he was awakened by the sound of what he thought was somebody kicking his door in. The investigators said the neighbor “knows for a fact he did not hear anyone saying Louisville Metro Police Department or anything prior to being awakened.” Another neighbor told investigators that he did not hear anyone knocking on apartment doors. Taylor's boyfriend also told investigators that he did not hear police announce themselves.

___

1:25 p.m.

The Kentucky officer indicted on minor charges in the Breonna Taylor case told a grand jury that he thought the gun Breonna Taylor's boyfriend fired when police first entered her apartment was an AR-15 rifle. Police discovered later that the weapon was a 9 mm handgun. Officer Brett Hankison said in an interview heard by the jury that he saw “intense fire” flashing through the curtain and “lighting up the room.” He said he thought that even though he was wearing his protective vest “there is no way we can challenge this guy with an assault rifle.”

___

1:25 p.m.

The grand jury proceedings released to the public do not contain prosecutors' recommendations about what, if any, charges the jury should file against the officers who conducted the drug raid that led to Breonna Taylor's fatal shooting. In a news release Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said neither the prosecutors' recommendations nor the jury's deliberations were recorded “as they are not evidence.” He said not recording them was “customary.”