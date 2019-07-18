The Latest: Man opens fire in Corvallis, Oregon; no injuries

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on police response to an "active threat" at a plant in Corvallis, Oregon. (all times local):

10:51 a.m.

Authorities say a man opened fire with a handgun at a Foster Farms plant in Corvallis, Oregon, before surrendering to authorities.

Corvallis Police Capt. Nick Hurley said nobody was injured. Police were called shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Nearby businesses were placed on lockdown and authorities advised people to avoid the area.

Corvallis is city of about 54,000 people located approximately 80 miles south of Portland, Oregon.

____

10:10 a.m.

Authorities say one person is custody after reports of an armed suspect at a Foster Farms plant in Corvallis, Oregon.

In a Tweet Corvallis Police said the "investigation is continuing and the scene is still active" following the apprehension Thursday morning of the male suspect.

There was no immediate word about any injuries.

___

9:43 am.

Police are responding to reports of a possible armed person at a Foster Farms plant in Corvallis, Oregon.

In a Tweet the Corvallis Police said officers were at the scene Thursday morning of "an active threat at Foster Farms" and that the situation was contained and there was no risk to the public.

