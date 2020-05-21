The Darien Times’ Memorial Day section is out today — Read it here!

The Darien Times’ annual Memorial Day section is published today, Thursday, May 21 in your newspapers, and virtually here.

Though this year’s parade has been canceled, The Darien Times Memorial Day section continues to honor the town’s veterans, many generations, and many wars. The section now has over 400 individual armed forces members that speak to the importance of Darien has had in the United States history of honoring its service members.

Read all about Allan Bixler, Darien’s Grand Marshal this year, as well as what Darien’s Boy and Girl Scouts are doing to virtually celebrate, and read about the book of Darien’s monuments Karen K. Pollet has put together. Check out the restored Whaleboat that has been returned to the Darien Historical Society after a few decades overseas — in Norwalk.

Speaking of David and Karen K. Polett —

As they retire this year from the Monuments & Ceremonies Commission, they are to be commended for their tireless work to honor veterans and history in the Town of Darien. Whether it is their work on the Wreaths Across America annual event, their work on the Monuments & Ceremonies Commission, David’s work with the Darien Historical Society, Karen’s work on the Monuments of the Month, or just their endless knowledge of all things related to the above, they have been a tremendous asset to Darien.

Moreover, their work aiding the organization of the Memorial Day parade and this special section, which would not exist in its current form without their resources, patience and contributions, is truly appreciated.

This year’s 2020 Memorial Day section is dedicated to David and Karen Polett.