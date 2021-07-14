Thailand preparing to limit exports of its COVID-19 vaccine CHALIDA EKVITTAYAVECHNUKUL, Associated Press July 14, 2021 Updated: July 14, 2021 9:39 a.m.
1 of8 A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at Central Vaccination Center in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Health authorities in Thailand said Wednesday they will seek to put limits on the export of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine, as the country’s supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are falling short of what is needed for its own population. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
BANGKOK (AP) — Health authorities in Thailand said Wednesday they will seek to impose limits on exports of locally produced AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine because the country doesn't have enough for its own needs.
The proposal comes as new cases and deaths are rapidly increasing along with the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the virus, straining hospital facilities and threatening to set back a recovery of the country's battered economy.
