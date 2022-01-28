Thailand oil slick expected to hit coast, national park CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL and DAVID RISING, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 6:14 a.m.
1 of14 Workers drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach in hopes of containing any oil washing ashore from a recent spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. An oil slick off the coast of Thailand continued to expand Friday and was approaching beaches on the east coast, home to fragile coral and seagrass, officials said. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
BANGKOK (AP) — An oil slick off the coast of Thailand continued to expand Friday and was approaching beaches on the east coast, home to fragile coral and seagrass, officials said.
The oil leak from an undersea hose at an offshore mooring point used to load tankers was stopped early Wednesday morning, but not before 140 to 375 barrels, or between about 22,000 and 60,000 liters (5,800 to 15,850 gallons), spilled into the Gulf of Thailand, according to Star Petroleum Refining, the operating company.
CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL and DAVID RISING