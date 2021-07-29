Texas voting standoff jeopardizes pay for up to 2K workers ACACIA CORONADO, Report for America/Associated Press July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 4:04 p.m.
1 of6 Donovon Rodriguez, chief of staff for Texas state Rep. Ray Lopez, walks around the Texas capitol with his wife, Jenny Tavarez, and daughter, Evelyn Belle Rodriguez, for whom he is the sole provider, Monday, July 26, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Rodriguez could lose his job by Sept. 1, if legislative budget funding is not restored. Texas. Acacia Coronado/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Donovon Rodriguez, chief of staff for Texas state Rep. Ray Lopez, poses for a photo at the Texas Capitol with his wife, Jenny Tavarez, and daughter, Evelyn Belle Rodriguez, for whom he is the sole provider, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Rodriguez could lose his job by Sept. 1, if legislative budget funding is not restored. Acacia Coronado/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Donovon Rodriguez, chief of staff for Texas state Rep. Ray Lopez, poses on the grounds of the Texas capitol with his wife, Jenny Tavarez, and daughter, Evelyn Belle Rodriguez, for whom he is the sole provider, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Rodriguez could lose his job by Sept. 1, 2021, if legislative budget funding is not restored. Acacia Coronado/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Donovon Rodriguez, chief of staff for Texas state Rep. Ray Lopez, walks around the Texas Capitol with his wife, Jenny Tavarez, and daughter, Evelyn Belle Rodriguez, for whom he is the sole provider, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Rodriguez could lose his job by Sept. 1, if legislative budget funding is not restored. Acacia Coronado/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Donovon Rodriguez pursued a career with the state of Texas seven years ago because he viewed the work as public service and a steady income to provide for his family. But lately, his government job hasn't looked so stable.
Rodriguez, the chief of staff for a Democratic state representative, is one of close to 2,000 legislative workers who risk going unpaid after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott slashed their salaries from the state budget as punishment after Democratic lawmakers walked out in May to block restrictions on voting.
Written By
ACACIA CORONADO