Texas police release video of cop fatally shooting Black man

LA MARQUE, Texas (AP) — Police in a Houston suburb released body camera footage Monday of an officer fatally shooting a Black man in the back, though key moments of the nighttime encounter were missing or obscured.

The footage released by the La Marque Police Department does not include audio for the first 30 seconds, including the moment that Officer Jose Santos shot 22-year-old Joshua Feast. It shows Feast running from Santos, who has his weapon extended, and shows Feast lying on the ground, wounded, while Santos yells “Show me your hands” three times.