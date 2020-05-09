Texas man accused of online threat mentioning Walmart

HORIZON CITY, Texas (AP) — A 29-year-old Texas man has been arrested, accused of making online threats that included a photo of a weapon and a reference to Walmart, the FBI said Saturday.

The FBI said it received a tip on Thursday evening about a social media post with a picture of a weapon and text reading #watchoutwalmartimcoming #droplikeflys....”

Alex R. Barron, 29, of Horizon City was identified as the owner of the account, the FBI said. Barron was arrested Friday evening.

Horizon City is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of El Paso, where a shooter on Aug. 3, 2019, opened fire at a Walmart. Twenty-three people were killed in the attack targeting Latinos, including a man who died last month from his injuries. The suspect in that shooting is awaiting trial.

Barron is expected to have an initial court appearance in El Paso before a U.S. magistrate judge on Monday.

"Anyone who makes a social media post threatening be a potential active shooter should expect to be identified and prosecuted," said Special Agent in Charge Luis M. Quesada.

Barron was being held in El Paso County jail on Saturday. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.