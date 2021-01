NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Tennessee nurse along Interstate 440 may have been prompted by road rage, according to testimony at a court hearing.

It was the first time a possible motive has been offered in the killing of Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, who was shot on Dec. 3 as she drove to work at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. Two men — Devaunte Lewis Hill, 21, and James Edward Cowan, 28 — have been charged with criminal homicide in her death.