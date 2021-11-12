'Terribly concerned' Darien neighbors mount increasing opposition to Parklands project

DARIEN — More than 100 residents have gone on record in increasing opposition to a proposed multifamily development in Darien.

Residents, including those from nearby senior care facility Selleck’s Woods, expressed frustration and anger toward developers, giving a thumb’s down to the project in the latest of several public hearings on the subject.

“I’m terribly concerned about the construction project,” said Selleck’s Woods resident Kenneth Heekin. “It's quite possible that a resident would come here at the beginning of the project, and their last days or weeks or months or years would be filled with construction going on and they would never have the tranquility and the peaceful and the dignified life that they were hoping to have here.”

Owned by Parklands LLC., the project aims to raze an existing office building at 3 Parklands Drive and replace it with a three-story residence with 60 apartments with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. The project would comply with Darien’s inclusionary zoning regulations, which require developers to designate some units as affordable.

But residents say the project will worsen traffic on already clogged roads, wreak havoc on the bordering Selleck’s Woods nature preserve, ruin the neighborhood’s character and put more children in Darien schools than the district can handle.

Before public comments at a Nov. 9 virtual meeting, Craig Flaherty, an engineer for Redniss & Mead who is representing the project, defended the building as exactly in line with the 2016 Plan of Conservation and Development, which provides a framework for the town’s development goals. Parklands will also comply with all zoning regulations, Flaherty said.

Flaherty noted that the proposed apartments are all studios or one-bedroom units and estimated around four to eight children who would move into the building.

“While Darien remains a predominantly single-family and owner-occupied community, Darien’s population and housing needs have changed over the years,” Flaherty said. “And it is anticipated that these preferences will continue to change in the future.”

He also said that the Planning and Zoning Commission has approved several other projects meant to increase multifamily and affordable housing in recent years.

But neighbors still pushed back.

Some recalled recent construction on the senior care facility — which was the work of another developer — they say they were not prepared for. And they said they fear the Parklands housing will bring more long-term disturbance to the neighborhood.

“They are very good in their language and trying to convince us that nothing's going to change and that happened three or four years ago when they built the residence of Selleck’s Woods,” said Sandra Conway, a nearby resident.

“They actually convinced the neighbors that this was going to benefit them and make our neighborhood look good. Now, if you drive down our main road, you will see an enormous building enveloping the entire street, which lost its entire character,” she said.

Public hearings on the project will continue over the next few weeks, commission chair Stephen Olvany said. The next virtual meeting will be Tuesday.

