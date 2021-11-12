'Terribly concerned' Darien neighbors mount increasing opposition to Parklands project Raga Justin Nov. 12, 2021 Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 2:23 p.m.
The office building at 3 Parklands Dr. in Darien, Conn., photographed on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A plan has been proposed to raze the existing office building and redevelop the property as a multi-family residential.
The office building at 3 Parklands Dr. in Darien, Conn., photographed on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A plan has been proposed to raze the existing office building and redevelop the property as a multi-family residential.
A rendering of the proposed multi-family housing at 3 Parklands Drive.
The office building at 3 Parklands Dr. in Darien, Conn., photographed on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A plan has been proposed to raze the existing office building and redevelop the property as a multi-family residential.
DARIEN — More than 100 residents have gone on record in increasing opposition to a proposed multifamily development in Darien.
Residents, including those from nearby senior care facility Selleck’s Woods, expressed frustration and anger toward developers, giving a thumb’s down to the project in the latest of several public hearings on the subject.