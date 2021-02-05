Tensions rise in Uganda over abductions during elections

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities face pressure to find more than two dozen people allegedly abducted by security forces before or after last month's presidential election, whose outcome has been rejected by the main opposition candidate as fraudulent.
Internal Affairs Minister Gen. Jeje Odongo told lawmakers on Thursday that at least 31 of 44 alleged kidnapping victims “are yet to be traced.” That admission has drawn consternation as many Ugandans point out that the people were taken at night in vans without license plates.