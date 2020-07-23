Tennessee offers new COVID-19 webpage in Spanish

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee health officials have introduced a new webpage that offers a variety of COVID-19 resources in Spanish.

The state Department of Health says the page includes videos, fact sheets, infographics and other resources.

They cover COVID-19 testing, the Tennessee Pledge and preventative measures for the virus.

In announcing the page, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said the state is disproportionately affecting minority communities, including Latinx Tennesseans.

The new page can be found through the department’s current coronavirus page. The department also offers services in Spanish through information lines, at county health departments and in its public education and awareness campaign.

Additionally, the department has created a Health Disparities Task Force.