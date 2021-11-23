Tennessee judge vacates 2 death sentences for inmate ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press Nov. 23, 2021 Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 2:48 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - Pervis Payne sits next to his attorney Kelley Henry during a hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan's courtroom, on July 16, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. A Tennessee judge has vacated two death sentences for the prison inmate convicted of fatally stabbing a mother and daughter. Judge Skahan signed an order Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 freeing Pervis Payne from death row. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP, File) Patrick Lantrip/AP Show More Show Less
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Moments before a Tennessee judge freed him from death row, Pervis Payne walked into a courtroom, hugged his lawyer and wept.
Payne, who was sentenced to death in the 1987 killings of a mother and daughter, held attorney Kelley Henry tightly and thanked her for arguing that he is intellectually disabled and cannot be executed under a relatively new Tennessee law.